Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $737,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

ARKF opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58.

