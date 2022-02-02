Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 419,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.