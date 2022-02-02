Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 25,636 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

