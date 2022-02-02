Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

MOG.B opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Moog has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

