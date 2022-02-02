Unido EP Hits Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Unido EP has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $89,572.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.58 or 0.07185069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,579.22 or 0.99832825 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00055394 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

