Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 69.50 ($0.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,562.52).

LON TLW opened at GBX 51.05 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.53. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 27.85 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of £730.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.04.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

