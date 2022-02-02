Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Core Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.