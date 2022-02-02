Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.87 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 621,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

