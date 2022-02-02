Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Investar in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.63. Investar has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Investar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

