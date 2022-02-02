Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 197.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $417.46 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.