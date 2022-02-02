Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.85% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $32,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $1,298,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.