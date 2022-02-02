Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112,716 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $216,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.25. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

