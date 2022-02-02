Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

