SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Down 3.2%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $907.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

