Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 34,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,938,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

