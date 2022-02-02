SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 72,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,753 shares.The stock last traded at $37.58 and had previously closed at $36.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.