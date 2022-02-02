Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 676,703 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,444,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Signify Health by 196.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 285,827 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.
In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Read More: What is FinTech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.