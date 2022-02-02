Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 676,703 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,444,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Signify Health by 196.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 285,827 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

