Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $278.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.23 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

