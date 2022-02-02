Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FBC opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

