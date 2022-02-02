Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $4,588,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $108.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

