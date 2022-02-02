7,500 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 204,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,575,876 shares of company stock valued at $277,488,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

