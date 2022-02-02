Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 423 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

