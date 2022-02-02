Short Interest in Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Rises By 35.1%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MLNK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

