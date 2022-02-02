Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 38.4% in January

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 65,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.