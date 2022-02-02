AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Up 41.6% in January

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

AUDC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $978.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

