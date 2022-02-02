Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 34.8%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

