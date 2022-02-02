Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Grows By 50.0%

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NASDAQ APAC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,930,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

