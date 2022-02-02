Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Rises By 35.7%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.