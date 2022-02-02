Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Decreased by Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Haywood Securities decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.35 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

