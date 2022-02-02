Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DISA stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $12,125,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565,095 shares in the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

