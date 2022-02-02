Analysts Set Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT at $5.38

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

SLTTF stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

