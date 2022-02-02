Newton Coin Project (NCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $3,839.38 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

