SVB Leerink Comments on Amarin Co. plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

