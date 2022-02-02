FY2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Boosted by Analyst

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.83. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.