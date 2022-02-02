FY2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Raised by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $10.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.32. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$157.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. goeasy has a one year low of C$97.74 and a one year high of C$218.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$169.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.93 million.

In other news, Director Karen Basian acquired 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

