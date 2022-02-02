Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

ABCB stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.24. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 76,579 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

