Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $115,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 154.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 117.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 155.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 99,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

