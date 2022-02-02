Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the third quarter valued at $432,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEE opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9531 per share. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

