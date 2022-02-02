Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

OHI stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.