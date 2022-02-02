2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

TWOU stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

