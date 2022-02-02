AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.68 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 252,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 294,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 130,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.