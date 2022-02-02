BTIG Research Begins Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

FAF opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

