Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.88 on Monday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

