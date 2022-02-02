Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 593 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.83 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $22,464,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.