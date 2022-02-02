NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 139 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,138.11 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,498.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 715.80 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

