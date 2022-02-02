46,000 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

JAMF stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

