Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,649 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Cartesian Growth by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 740,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 193,387 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 127.7% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 683,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 383,223 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,086,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 70.4% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 703,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBL opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

