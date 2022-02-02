Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,824 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,722,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $3,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 154,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 98,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

OLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

