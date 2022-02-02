Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

