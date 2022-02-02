monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 75.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,853 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in monday.com were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $121,245,000.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.17. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.17.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

